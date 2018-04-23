Challenge to Oklahoma attorney general's candidacy rejected

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Election Board has rejected a challenge to Attorney General Mike Hunter's candidacy that was based on the fact that Hunter lived in Virginia for several years over the last decade.

The board voted 3-0 on Monday to deny the petition filed by Hunter's Republican opponent, Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond.

Drummond argued Hunter effectively "abandoned" Oklahoma when he and his wife moved to Virginia when Hunter worked for two trade associations in Washington, D.C.

Hunter argued that he and his wife bought a house in Virginia but also maintained his Oklahoma home, his Oklahoma driver's license and paid state income taxes continuously.

Hunter was appointed attorney general by Gov. Mary Fallin after former Attorney General Scott Pruitt left the job to become head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

