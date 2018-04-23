Cache teen recovering after being hit by car

CACHE, Ok (RNN Texoma) -We have an update to a story we first told you about a couple weeks ago. The family of 19-year old Jazlyne McCallister said she is doing better after she was struck by a car crossing the street on April 9th in Cache. She was flown to OU Medical Center and had multiple surgeries.

This morning she was transported to the Jim Thorpe Rehab Center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she'll go through physical therapy for the next few weeks.

When she comes home, she will have a ramp outside her front porch. Friends and family along with students at the Great Plains Technology Center built the ramp last week.

Her family said they're thankful for the support and glad she doing a lot better.

