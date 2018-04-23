Aviation, aerospace experts to meet with legislators - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Aviation, aerospace experts to meet with legislators

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Tuesday, people from across Oklahoma will head to the state capitol to meet with lawmakers and discuss the importance of aviation and aerospace to our state.

The event is called Aero Oklahoma Day. It will allow aerospace experts to have face to face meetings to discuss import issues in aviation with our lawmakers, while also educating the public on those issues.

Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport Director Barbara McNally said aviation and aeronautics are an important industry in Oklahoma.

"It's a huge economic driver, we are the second largest industry in Oklahoma. It's good to have a voice and it's good for those people to remember the communities and who they are representing,” McNally said.

McNally said jobs within the aeronautics industry have a direct impact on communities all across the state.

"It's a huge employer, 207,000 employees in the aviation and airline industry and in the airport industry.

McNally says she understands the legislators have a lot on their plate this session, but it's important to make sure their voices are heard.

"The capital needs at every airport far outweigh the funding we ever receive. We have a 20-year plan and things that need to be addressed, pavement is huge and it's very expensive and those are the types of needs that all of the airports have,” McNally said.

While the event will allow aviation leaders to meet with legislators, it will also serve as a great tool for the public to learn about aviation.

"I know there's a lot of people out there interested in aviation. The new thing is drones, what drone legislation is, there's always something new going on in this industry, it's an interesting event to go to especially if you're looking for information or looking for classes or something to further your education,” McNally said.

The event is free and open to the public. It is Tuesday at the state capitol and runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

