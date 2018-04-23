Community members meet to discuss gang violence - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Community members meet to discuss gang violence

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(SOURCE: KSWO) (SOURCE: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton community members met on Monday night at Ice Tre's Barbershop to talk about the recent gang violence and what they can do to stop it.

D.J. Zackery decided to hold the meeting after being asked to hold the meeting following the shooting death of a teen over the weekend. More than 60 people attended the meeting.

"This is important to have because children are dying in Lawton Oklahoma and they're dying because of lack of leadership, lack of activities, lack of parental involvement, adult involvement, and community involvement in general," Zackery said.

He said they have held meetings like this before, but the meetings faded away when the shootings slowed down.

"The sense of urgency surely has returned due to the last couple of murders, and when people reach out I do my best to help," he said.

Zackery said he has a son of his own and he doesn't want to bury him.

Many people expressed feeling like they don't know where to start when it comes to helping their kids, but others offered advice including a principal, coaches, and former gang members. Melinda Kukuich admits to making some mistakes in her past but now wants to help save kids who are a part of a gang.

She said, as a parent, she sees things from a different perspective than when she was her children’s age.

"I have children who are in high school that they know these people, they know these kids,” she said. “It's just very scary as a parent to know that this stuff happens in our community."

Kukuich is happy to see that something is being done but is still concerned.

"I don't know if the problem will ever go away, but if we help and save one kid then I think that's good and hopefully we can save more," Kukuich said.

Zackery hopes people were able to get information on programs to help kids avoid gang violence and get them involved in things that are positive.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:43:41 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:32:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly