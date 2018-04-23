Local students compete in regional science fair - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Local students compete in regional science fair

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, (KSWO) - Students from local elementary schools set up their science projects at the Young Learners Science Exposition Monday afternoon at Cameron University. The regional science fair is for students kindergarten through fifth grade who had winning projects at their school's science fair.

Dr. Clinton Bryan, the coordinator of Young Learners Science Exposition, said most of the kids are from Lawton, but they have participants from as far away as Rush Springs.

He hopes the kids participating become future problem solvers in their communities.

"We want to motivate the kids to do well in school, we want to motivate the kids to become problem solvers, to develop the critical thinking necessary to be a problem solver," Bryan said.

The first, second, and third place winners will be announced Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the McCasland Central Complex at Cameron. There will be winners for various categories at individual grade levels.

