Fire breaks out in Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters put out a house fire Monday night.

It broke out around 9 p.m. in 2800 block of Northwest Ozmun Avenue. Dispatchers reported nobody was there at the time. A neighbor called for help after seeing smoke and flames coming from the house.

Yellow tape was put up around the property as the fire marshal begins to look into how it started. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.