Altus Airmen welcomed by Committee of 100

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - The civic group, Committee of 100, gathered to welcome new coming and some returning airmen to Altus Air Force Base on Monday night.

Brian Bush, with the Altus Chamber of Commerce, said the quarterly events are designed to introduce airmen to the community and to give them and community members a chance to meet.

"It's a way for us as a community to wrap our arms around these individuals as they come and make their home in Altus for a little while and it's been going on for almost four decades," Bush said.

In addition to a meal, the committee also gave away door prizes. A couple of airmen told 7NEWS that they wouldn’t find this kind of event or treatment at other bases.

"Like the bigger bases, it's like they just thrown you in no one really asks anything, but for this to be my first base and to feel as welcome as I do, it's a great feeling," A1C Erykah Hobgood said.

“This is like our community, and we feel loved. When I go to places like Walmart, I feel like they really support us and what we're doing," SRA Ryan Williams said.

The Committee of 100 has been around for almost four decades and the founder, Eva Letha Lucas, still serves as the chairperson.

