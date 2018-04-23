Lawton Transitional Program 7th annual talent show

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Members of the Lawton Transitional Program showed off their talents Monday night in the program's 7th annual talent show.

The show included 16 acts from vocal performances to monologues to hip hop and interpretive dance numbers.

Lawton High School's Color Guard and MacArthur High School's Drill Team were also part of tonight's entertainment.

Job Coaches for the transitional program and organizers of the show say it's a way for participants to prove there are no limitations.

John Davis, one of the coaches and an organizer, says, “We do it to show people that even though we have disabilities, you can accomplish anything as long as you follow your dreams, you can fly.”

And that was the theme of the show: "I Believe I can Fly."

Seven News' Re'Chelle Turner was the master of ceremonies at the event and First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey was among the judges.



