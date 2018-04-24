77th Army Band and Cameron University's Concert Band perform together

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University's Concert Band will unite with the 77th Army Band for a concert Tuesday, April 24th.

It will feature a combination of American military band classics including "The Army Goes Rolling Along" and "The Star Spangled Banner," along with other popular concert pieces.

The concert begins at 7:30 P.M. in the Cameron University Theatre.

It is free and open to the public.

