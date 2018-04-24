Lawton doctor set to lead Oklahoma State Medical Association

Dr. Jean Hausheer is the first OSMA President from Lawton in over 100 years. (Source DMEI)

A Lawton ophthalmologist has been named as the next president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Dr. Jean Hausheer, M.D., F.A.C.S., is the first OSMA President from Lawton in over 100 years. Dr. Hausheer is a physician and eye surgeon at the Dean McGee Eye Institute in Lawton. She also is a member of the medical staff at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Lawton Indian Hospital and the Department of Veteran Affairs Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Dr. Hausheer will be officially inaugurated for her new position on April 28 in Oklahoma City.

