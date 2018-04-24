UPDATE: Woman dies from injuries suffered in west Lawton crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Woman dies from injuries suffered in west Lawton crash

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Two vehicles were involved in the accident near 49th and Gore in west Lawton. (Source KSWO) Two vehicles were involved in the accident near 49th and Gore in west Lawton. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A crash on Tuesday afternoon took the life of one woman and left another driver in the hospital.

Police were told by witnesses that the driver of a Mercury Mountaineer was driving westbound on Gore Boulevard at a high rate of speed around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. The driver of a second vehicle was pulling onto Gore when she was t-boned by the SUV. 

The driver of the Mountaineer was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The female driver of the second vehicle was critically injured in the wreck. EMS on the scene was going to fly her from the scene on Survival Flight but her condition caused them to transport her to Comanche County Memorial Hospital. She later died from her injuries at the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

