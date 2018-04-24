Dead dog, feces found in trashed Lawton rental house

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man said he rented a house to a group of people who trashed the place, then burned down his shed, and left several dogs for dead inside the home.

Perry Calton said he has been renting his home to a group of people since August 2017 but over the last few months, they have failed to pay any rent. He said he was lenient for a few months, allowing them time to get the money together but he said that never happened. So, on Tuesday, he paid to have the sheriff's department serve an eviction notice and when they arrived at the home, he said it was trashed.

"It’s horrendous. Not only did they burn the shed down out back, brand new, big shed, burned it down. the house is stacked with garbage and the floors are full of dog urine and feces,” Calton said.

Lawton Animal Welfare was called and removed five dogs from the home. They also removed the body of a dog that was laying inside the house dead.

"It looked like he had been in fights, they were limping and there was blood, there was blood on the floor and it looked like someone had made him fight,” Calton said.

Calton said the house is far from livable in its current condition and, unfortunately, he'll be out thousands of dollars before it's ready for move in."

"I have to pay all the court costs when I try to evict somebody. I'll have to pay somebody to clean all of this up, haul it off. I'll have to pay dump fees. The floors will have to be taken up with all the urine and poop and everything else. It's all on me. Plus, I've lost rent during this time and will until it's ready to rent out,” Calton said.

Calton said he's dealt with people trashing his rent houses before, and it's frustrating each time, but now he's had enough and

plans to begin doing background checks on those wishing to move into his house.

"We haven't even gotten credit reports but now it's pretty easy to get credit reports...so credit reports and now police background checks. We'll just have to do that, we just haven't done it,” Calton said.

Police arrested a man who happened to be at the home when they arrived, but say they don't know if he's related to this case, saying he was arrested on unrelated warrants.

