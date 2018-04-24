Apache teen joins fellow former American Idol contestants for be - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Apache teen joins fellow former American Idol contestants for benefit concert

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

APACHE, OK (KSWO) - Former American Idol Contestant and Apache teen is teaming up with fellow contestants to perform a benefit concert for a scholarship foundation in McAlester on May 17th. The event benefits the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation's Nursing Scholarship Fund.

Rissa Watson said she jumped at the opportunity to be able to sing with four fellow Idol contestants at the concert next month.  Watson said she's honored to be asked to sing at an event raising money for nursing scholarships.

"I feel very privileged to be able to benefit this scholarship fund for more and more people to be able to get into nursing and to do what they want to do," she said.

The foundation said nurses are in high demand, and they need them more than ever. Watson said nursing isn't something she plans on studying in college but understands the importance.

"I know several friends of mine who are going into nursing, and this is something that could be crucial to them," Watson said.

While she's happy to be raising money for scholarships, she's also excited to get to see some of the Oklahoma contestants again. She's especially looking forward to seeing Trevor McBane, who she sang with in the group competition during Hollywood week.

"We got to be really, really close," she said. "I actually call him my American Idol big brother so I'm super excited to see him again."

Although her journey on Idol ended sooner than expected, she said it was God's plan.

"Finishing with Idol whenever I did, worked out really well because, I got to come back and finish my senior year and that's something that was really important to me," Watson said.

Singing at this show proves that being kicked off the show isn't going to stop this Apache teen from singing.

"To be able to get on the stage again is just more and more experience I'm gaining,” she said. “I haven't stopped since Idol. I just continue to go up and up."

You can find more information about the tickets here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:43:41 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:32:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly