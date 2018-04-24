Apache teen joins fellow former American Idol contestants for benefit concert

APACHE, OK (KSWO) - Former American Idol Contestant and Apache teen is teaming up with fellow contestants to perform a benefit concert for a scholarship foundation in McAlester on May 17th. The event benefits the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation's Nursing Scholarship Fund.

Rissa Watson said she jumped at the opportunity to be able to sing with four fellow Idol contestants at the concert next month. Watson said she's honored to be asked to sing at an event raising money for nursing scholarships.

"I feel very privileged to be able to benefit this scholarship fund for more and more people to be able to get into nursing and to do what they want to do," she said.

The foundation said nurses are in high demand, and they need them more than ever. Watson said nursing isn't something she plans on studying in college but understands the importance.

"I know several friends of mine who are going into nursing, and this is something that could be crucial to them," Watson said.

While she's happy to be raising money for scholarships, she's also excited to get to see some of the Oklahoma contestants again. She's especially looking forward to seeing Trevor McBane, who she sang with in the group competition during Hollywood week.

"We got to be really, really close," she said. "I actually call him my American Idol big brother so I'm super excited to see him again."

Although her journey on Idol ended sooner than expected, she said it was God's plan.

"Finishing with Idol whenever I did, worked out really well because, I got to come back and finish my senior year and that's something that was really important to me," Watson said.

Singing at this show proves that being kicked off the show isn't going to stop this Apache teen from singing.

"To be able to get on the stage again is just more and more experience I'm gaining,” she said. “I haven't stopped since Idol. I just continue to go up and up."

You can find more information about the tickets here.

