Cameron University Concert Band and 77th Army Band Concert

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - It's a tradition that's been going strong for over 40 years. It’s the Cameron University's Concert Band and 77th Army band's joint concert.

The spring concert included songs focusing on the aspects of nature, from the elements to animals. It also included military classics like the "Armed Forces on Parade" and "The Star Spangled Banner"

Tuesday night’s free concert was held at the Cameron University Theatre.

