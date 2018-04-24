Students receive awards at Young Learners Science Exposition

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Young Learners Science Exposition held at Cameron University wrapped up this evening with students receiving their awards tonight.



The regional science fair is for students in kindergarten through fifth grade from Lawton and surrounding communities who had winning projects at their school's science fair.



Students were awarded in various categories and grade levels.



We spoke with Brodie Surritte, the first place winner in the third grade general biology classification who was excited about his win and told us a little about his project.



His project was called "Don't Sugar Coat It, Rethink Your Drink. He says he used egg shells to show that sugary drinks are bad for your teeth.



The Young Learners Science Exposition is hosted by Cameron University's School of Arts and Sciences, Department of Chemistry, Physics and Engineering.

Organizers say they hope competitions like these encourage students to become future problem solvers in their communities.

