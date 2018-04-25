Officials meet to discuss feral hog problem

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Several experts will speak at the Great Plains Technology Center April 25th from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

This is an outreach meeting to discuss the rapidly increasing feral hog problem in Southwest Oklahoma.

This event was organized by various districts including Comanche County, Cotton County, South Caddo County, and Tillman County as well as Great Plains Technology Center's Agri-Business Management Coordinator.

There will be speakers from the Noble Research Institute, USDA Wildlife Services, W&W Manufacturing, and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Districts to discuss feral hog control and the law, and the impact of wildlife and agriculture.

There will be hog demonstrations from Boar Buster Brand.

Free lunch will be provided with door prizes.

This event is free and open to the public.



Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.