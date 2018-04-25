Abused student's parents ask Oklahoma governor to weigh in

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The parents of an Oklahoma middle school student who allege in a federal lawsuit that school officials did nothing to stop sexual attacks against the boy during an 18-month period want Gov. Mary Fallin to exert her political influence to draw attention to student-on-student sexual assaults.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, the parents say they want Fallin to order the state Department of Education to immediately implement training programs for schools to prevent and address all sexual assaults.

While the governor has no authority to issue orders to the education department, family attorney Nathan Richter said the family is seeking support and the governor can make statements and set an agenda.

Attorneys for the school have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

