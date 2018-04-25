Prelim hearing continued in death of Comanche County man

Issac Hill was in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. (Source CCDC)

The preliminary hearing for Issac Hill, the man charged in the death of Dalton Freiheit in northern Comanche County in 2017, has been continued until July.

Hill is facing a charge of first-degree manslaughter in Freiheit's death which happened during a party on September 3.

The hearing was continued after one of the witnesses was unable to testify during proceedings on Wednesday.

During today's hearing, a detective with the Comanche County Sheriff's Department testified that Hill was heard on 911 recordings claiming he and Freiheit were loading a gun in a bedroom when it fell and discharged. Later, when detectives were talking to Hill, the detective testified that Hill claimed he was not in the room when Freiheit died.

Authorities believed at the time of Freiheit's death that Hill attempted to cover up the crime by placing the gun on Freiheit.

Hill is currently out on bond.

