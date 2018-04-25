Felony warrant out for Lawton woman's arrest

A warrant is out for a Lawton woman’s arrest in a March 2 home invasion.

Comanche County prosecutors have charged Virginia T. Flores and David Villanueva with First Degree Burglary.

Court records state Virginia T. Flores, David Villanueva and an unidentified man broke into a home in the 2500 block of Southwest J. Avenue on March 2, beat a woman and another man and demanded money from them.

The female victim reported Flores hit her several times with a baseball bat, before a man held a pistol up to her head and stole her cell phone. The male victim said Villanueva and the other suspect came into his room, held a pistol to his head and stole his cell phone, too.

Later that day while police were questioning the victim, the suspect’s vehicle drove by and the officer followed and pulled over the driver, later identified as Villanueva. Villanueva told the officer he and his passenger were roofers, and were driving around giving roofing estimates. The officer then took Villanueva to where the victim was where she positively identified him as one of the individuals who assaulted her earlier that day.

Villanueva’s bond was set at $50,000. He has since bonded out. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Virginia Flores, call Crimestoppers at 580-355-INFO.

