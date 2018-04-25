Lawton police seek help to solve two homicides

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police are asking for the community's help in solving two homicides.

One happened a week and a half ago, a man was shot and killed outside the VFW on Northeast 20th Street. Another shooting took place over the weekend on Northwest 3rd and Euclid Avenue that left one teenager dead and another man injured.

"It's always a tragedy when something like this happens in our community,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, Lawton Police Department. “We take pride in being able to keep the citizens in our community safe. So, when something like this happens it hits home with a lot of us. "

Sergeant Jenkins said no suspects have been named in either shooting.

The name of the victim in the first shooting is Rory Martin, however police have yet to release the name of 17-year old boy killed in the second shooting. They have one person of interest in the shooting involving the death of the teen.

As of now, it's unclear if the incidents are related.

"We don't know until we get the suspects in custody and get a complete history in the store of why these things happened,” said Jenkins.

He said the department cannot confirm if the shootings were a result of gang violence without the help of those in the community.

"People have a fear of retaliation or just a general fear of well what if I give a tip and it doesn't pan out. I don't want to waste police officers or detective’s times when that's not the case,” said Jenkins.

He said their goal is to bring both cases to a close and asks for patience and support from the community as they continue to investigate.

"We would hope that the community sees it the same way we see it,” said Jenkins. “And they're willing to call, they are willing to give us information. That way we can all work together in solving these crimes and bring these people to justice."

If you have any information on either one of the homicides, you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 355- INFO or visit Crimestoppers online to submit an anonymous tip. If the tip leads to an arrest and charges, you could receive a cash reward.

