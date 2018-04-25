Afroman talks about State Question 788 at Lawton concert - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Afroman talks about State Question 788 at Lawton concert

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Grammy-nominated rapper and musician Afroman held a concert in Lawton Tuesday. 

He and other artists performed at the VFW Post 5263, as part of his 40 OZ Tour. 

Afroman, known for his hit song "Because I Got High," talked talked about Oklahoma's upcoming vote in June for State Question 788, which would legalize medical marijuana.

"I got a chance to be a part of something. You know like, at first I was just singing and having fun, come to find out this is a miraculous plant. It's a good medicine," said Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. "It's a good revenue for state, and local people. Helps build schools, hospitals." 

While some attending or performing in the show were trying to gain support for State Question 788, the VFW Post 5263 wants to make it clear that the post does not support medical marijuana. The post commander says this event was meant to appeal to younger veterans and to show what the post has to offer them.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

