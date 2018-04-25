Lawton man arrested for fatal crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A man has been arrested following yesterday's deadly crash on Gore Boulevard in Lawton.



Police say Tyson Jackson slammed into Sylvia Wisebaker's SUV Tuesday afternoon as she was pulling out of the Lawton Country Club onto Gore.



Officers say Wisebaker's van spun across Gore's four lanes – and Jackson was spotted running away from the scene.



Police caught up with him and he was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.



A mediflight was planned to take Wisebaker to Oklahoma City for treatment – but she was diverted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital as her condition worsened. That's where she later died.



Police arrested Jackson for driving under the influence, and say he admitted to having some drinks before the crash.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.