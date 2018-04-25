Lawton doctor to be inaugurated as State Medical Association President

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor will be inaugurated as the next President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association on Saturday. It's been more than 100 years since a president of the association has practiced in Lawton.

Doctor Jean Hausheer said she's honored to be the next president. She was nominated about two years ago and has been training for the position ever since.

While she's happy about being president, she says the nomination came as a huge surprise.

"I said 'Okay, the rural section is up for president and I look out across the room, there's about ten of you that have been here a long time and could definitely step into that position,'" Dr. Hausheer recalled.

Her peers choose her. Dr. Hausheer is an Ophthalmologist and has been in Lawton for six years. She said she's looking forward to her time as president because she likes helping others.

Dr. Hausheer said the association focuses on communication, continuing medical education and many other things.

"One of the biggest things we do is advocacy,” she said. “I mentioned earlier that we have about 300 bills just in medicine this secession, so we've been really busy. Our opioid crisis one comes to mind as our situation we're working the most right now."

The association has three sections, Tulsa County, Oklahoma County, and rural. They rotate where the physician comes from every year and this year was from a rural area. She said it's great for southwest Oklahoma.

"I'm looking forward to just as always with our patient base,” Dr. Hausheer said. “My colleagues here locally as well as statewide. Just to bring our issues here as our rural section may be more to the fore."

Doctor Hausheer will be inaugurated as president on Saturday at the inauguration gala in front of doctors from throughout the state and her family.

