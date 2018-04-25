Lawton doctor to be inaugurated as State Medical Association Pre - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton doctor to be inaugurated as State Medical Association President

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor will be inaugurated as the next President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association on Saturday. It's been more than 100 years since a president of the association has practiced in Lawton.

Doctor Jean Hausheer said she's honored to be the next president. She was nominated about two years ago and has been training for the position ever since.

While she's happy about being president, she says the nomination came as a huge surprise.

"I said 'Okay, the rural section is up for president and I look out across the room, there's about ten of you that have been here a long time and could definitely step into that position,'" Dr. Hausheer recalled.

Her peers choose her. Dr. Hausheer is an Ophthalmologist and has been in Lawton for six years. She said she's looking forward to her time as president because she likes helping others. 

Dr.  Hausheer said the association focuses on communication, continuing medical education and many other things. 

"One of the biggest things we do is advocacy,” she said. “I mentioned earlier that we have about 300 bills just in medicine this secession, so we've been really busy. Our opioid crisis one comes to mind as our situation we're working the most right now."

The association has three sections, Tulsa County, Oklahoma County, and rural. They rotate where the physician comes from every year and this year was from a rural area. She said it's great for southwest Oklahoma.

"I'm looking forward to just as always with our patient base,” Dr. Hausheer said. “My colleagues here locally as well as statewide. Just to bring our issues here as our rural section may be more to the fore."

Doctor Hausheer will be inaugurated as president on Saturday at the inauguration gala in front of doctors from throughout the state and her family.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:43:41 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:32:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly