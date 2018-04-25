Marie Detty New Directions Women's Shelter at LHS and MHS for Denim Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - April 25th is National Denim Day, a day people are asked to wear denim to raise awareness about the misconceptions surrounding sexual assault.

Students at MacArthur and Lawton High Schools were encouraged to wear denim Wednesday as counselors with Marie Detty New Directions Women's Shelter spent the lunch hour talking to students about healthy relationships, giving consent, and stopping sexual violence.

Students from both schools were asked to share their pics to #lhsgetsconsent and #macgetsconsent.

