Social security seminar held at Lawton Public Library

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A social security seminar will be held at Lawton Public Library Thursday, April 26th at 6:00 P.M. downtown.

Lawton Public Library and Million Dollar Dames Investing Club is collaborating for this event as part of its Money Smart Week.

This event will answer all the questions Baby Boomers have about social security, such as how benefits are taxed, how much can people expect to receive, and more.

"Social Security is too Important for Guesswork" is free and open to the public.

