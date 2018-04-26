VIDEO: Tillman County burglar caught on tape

The Tillman County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a welder near Frederick.

The department posted surveillance video on their Facebook page asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. In the post, they say the suspect broke into a farm facility southwest of town sometime between April 23 and April 24.

If you have any information, contact the TCSO at 580-335-3013.

