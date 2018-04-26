Victim shows up at hospital with stab wound, LPD investigating

Police are investigating after a victim showed up at the hospital with stab wounds. (Source KSWO)

Lawton police are investigating after a victim showed up at Comanche County Memorial Hospital with a stab wound early on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened near the Raintree Apartments located at 14th and B in Lawton. The victim was walking near the complex when an unknown suspect came up to him and stabbed him. The victim's girlfriend took him to the hospital. There has been no word on a motive or if the suspect and victim knew each other. Police have said the suspect is a white male in his 40s-50s.

The current condition of the victim has not yet been released.

