Four charges filed in deadly Lawton wreck - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Four charges filed in deadly Lawton wreck

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tyson Jackson is facing four charges connected to the deadly crash which happened earlier this week in west Lawton. (Source LPD) Tyson Jackson is facing four charges connected to the deadly crash which happened earlier this week in west Lawton. (Source LPD)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Charges have officially been filed against the man involved in a deadly accident earlier this week in west Lawton.

21-year-old Tyson Jackson is facing one felony and three misdemeanor charges in connection with a wreck which took the life of Sylvia Wisebaker.

The charges include a felony first-degree manslaughter charge where Jackson is accused of driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance. The three other charges are misdemeanors and include reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and failure to wear a seatbelt. In the reckless driving charge, officials accuse him of driving between 70 and 80 mph, or possibly more, when the crash occurred. 

According to an affidavit, the Lawton Police Department sergeant who arrested Jackson said he saw what looked like "an explosion"occurred in front of him as he was driving east on Gore Boulevard near West 50th Street. When he pulled up on the scene, he stated that he saw Jackson exit his vehicle and begin to run south. Jackson reportedly fell and then got up again and continued south. The sergeant told Jackson to sit down multiple times before he complied. The EMS crew which transported Jackson to the hospital reportedly told police that they smelled alcohol on him during transport. Jackson's blood was drawn at the hospital to be sent off to determine his blood alcohol content.

Jackson's bond was set at $100,000. 

You can count on us to keep you updated on this story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:22:23 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:20 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly