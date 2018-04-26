Four charges filed in deadly Lawton wreck

Tyson Jackson is facing four charges connected to the deadly crash which happened earlier this week in west Lawton. (Source LPD)

Charges have officially been filed against the man involved in a deadly accident earlier this week in west Lawton.

21-year-old Tyson Jackson is facing one felony and three misdemeanor charges in connection with a wreck which took the life of Sylvia Wisebaker.

The charges include a felony first-degree manslaughter charge where Jackson is accused of driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance. The three other charges are misdemeanors and include reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance and failure to wear a seatbelt. In the reckless driving charge, officials accuse him of driving between 70 and 80 mph, or possibly more, when the crash occurred.

According to an affidavit, the Lawton Police Department sergeant who arrested Jackson said he saw what looked like "an explosion"occurred in front of him as he was driving east on Gore Boulevard near West 50th Street. When he pulled up on the scene, he stated that he saw Jackson exit his vehicle and begin to run south. Jackson reportedly fell and then got up again and continued south. The sergeant told Jackson to sit down multiple times before he complied. The EMS crew which transported Jackson to the hospital reportedly told police that they smelled alcohol on him during transport. Jackson's blood was drawn at the hospital to be sent off to determine his blood alcohol content.

Jackson's bond was set at $100,000.

