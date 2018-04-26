Women's Haven hosts town hall meeting on sexual assault - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Women's Haven hosts town hall meeting on sexual assault

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness month, Women's Haven hosted a town hall meeting on Thursday at Cameron University's Duncan campus.

"We need to bring more awareness and knowledge to our community on consent, on victim blaming, on really supporting and believing our victims and survivors,” said Cora Thomas, Executive Director Women's Haven.

Thomas said sexual assaults affect 17-percent of women and 3-percent of men nationwide.

She said this year's theme of Sexual Assault Awareness month, ‘Embrace Your Voice’ speaks to everyone.

"All clients, all victims, men, women of sexual assault and domestic violence in Stephen's County,” said Thomas.

At the meeting, their goal was to spark a conversation about rape and other forms of sexual assault.

Guest Speaker Michelle Stansel addressed various topics including Healthy Relationships, Victim Blaming, and clarifying the meaning of consent.

Thomas said her hope was that visitors at the event left with the knowledge to help prevent sexual assault and the confidence to speak their truths.

"We're really wanting our community to have power in their voice so, we can bring awareness to this sexual assault and eventually eliminate sexual assault,” she said.

This Saturday Women's Haven also plans to hold a Sexual Assault Awareness Walk at Fuqua Park.

If you are victim of sexual assault you can call the Woman's Haven crisis hotline 580-252-HELP.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:43:41 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    FBI, Justice to 'review' classified info sought by lawmakers

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:51 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:51:49 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:32:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump said he will "demand" that the Justice Department open ...

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    Trump's demand puts further pressure on the Justice Department, which later Sunday asked its watchdog to expand an existing probe of FBI actions, as the White House combats the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly