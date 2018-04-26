Ft. Sill working to restore power

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Power crews are still working to get power restored on Fort Sill Thursday night. The outage happened just before 6 p.m.and impacted a large section of post, including a majority of housing. According to Fort Sill, initial reports are that a line went down near Key Gate, but they’re working to get that confirmed.

