LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Local organization celebrates 45 years of serving the community.

Founded in April 23rd, 1973, Retired Senior Volunteer Program turned 45 on Monday.

Thursday night, a reception was held to honor its volunteers.

RSVP consists of 233 volunteers ranging from 55 to 100 years of age that serve 42 different locations across Comanche County.

Karen Flowers, the City of Lawton Retired Senior Volunteer Program Administrator, says the dollar value of volunteer hours is around $24.00.

From the day it was founded to December 31st, 2017, RSVP has saved the citizens of Lawton just under $33 million.

