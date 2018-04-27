One dead after crash in Grady County - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One dead after crash in Grady County

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

MINCO, OK (KSWO)  - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Grady County.
This happened around 8:20 Thursday night on State Highway 37, just east of Sager Road in Minco.
The collision was between a motorcycle and a GMC SUV.
The driver of the motorcycle, Christian Boatman, 20 of Moore was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the passenger, Tatum Horn an 18 year old female from Tuttle, was pronounced dead on scene. Neither of them were wearing helmets.
The driver of the SUV, Alvaro Acosta, 59 of Satanta, Kansas was not injured.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:32 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:20 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly