One dead after crash in Grady County

MINCO, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Grady County.

This happened around 8:20 Thursday night on State Highway 37, just east of Sager Road in Minco.

The collision was between a motorcycle and a GMC SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, Christian Boatman, 20 of Moore was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the passenger, Tatum Horn an 18 year old female from Tuttle, was pronounced dead on scene. Neither of them were wearing helmets.

The driver of the SUV, Alvaro Acosta, 59 of Satanta, Kansas was not injured.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.