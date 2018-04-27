Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary holds Spring Fling on the Boardwalk

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary held its annual Spring Fling on the Boardwalk fundraiser on Thursday at Great Plains Technology Center. This year's theme was 'Monopoly.'

Guests took part in the silent auction and watched the style show, featuring some members of the Auxiliary.

President Virginia McConas said the day was all about having a good time and giving back.

"This is the Lord's work and I am a professional volunteer," said McConas I love doing for the community and for people. And that's what it's all about, is helping other people."

She said the goal was to raise five-thousand-dollars to support organizations within the Salvation Army. If you would like to donate you can do so at the Lawton office on Southwest E Avenue.

