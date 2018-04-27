Duncan Mayor holding prayer breakfast to celebrate National Day of Prayer

Duncan Mayor Ritchie Dennington will be holding his own Prayer Breakfast when the country celebrates the National Day of Prayer on May 3.

Mayor Dennington is inviting the public to attend to help celebrate the day and hear from guest Speaker Mona Sabah Earnest during the morning's festivities.

The prayer breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 3 at 7:30 a.m. at the Simmons Center in Duncan. Tickets are $15.

There is also an opportunity for businesses to sponsor the breakfast as well.

For more information, contact the Duncan Chamber of Commerce at 580-255-3644 or on their website at www.duncanchamber.com.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.