VIDEO: 13 arrested, 12 still at large in Altus drug busts

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - More than a dozen people were arrested Friday, with another dozen still on the run from authorities after a drug roundup in Jackson County.

Several houses were raided this morning, including one that had more than 10 pounds of marijuana and 2 ounces of methamphetamine inside of it. On top of that, they also found smaller amounts of drugs and lots of drug paraphernalia, which led to 13 people being arrested. Now, Jackson County officials need your help in locating 12 more people officers haven't been able to locate.

The arrests were made after a months-long investigation where law enforcement bought drugs in a controlled environment. District 3 District Attorney Ken Darby said he thinks the raids will have a significant impact on Jackson County.

"It's extremely important and we do our best to cut down the supply and at least put a dent in the supply and we feel like we've done that this time with the number of suspects we have and the number of controlled buys that were done,” Darby said.

Police were actively looking for nine of the 13 people arrested, while the other 4 were simply at the houses they raided and had unrelated warrants out for their arrest.

The majority of those arrested will face charges of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

12 people are still on the run and police ask if you recognize any of them, please call Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 482 - TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest you could receive a cash reward. Darby said. your information would not only help put criminals behind bars but could also help others in the community.

"These drugs can be extremely dangerous and when addiction affects someone it can lead to that person committing other crimes to support their habit. So, it's important for us to try to enforce that and cut it down the best we can,” Darby said.

Those arrested were Kawasi Bell, Selma Fox, Luis Gallardo, Keith Johnson, Jennifer Brown, Dewayne Hunt, Joseph Johnston, Stephanie Morgan, Jesus Ramirez, Jessica Revilla, Joseph Saenz, William Silvis and Charles White.

Those still on the run are Nichole Albarado, Deondre Carruthers, Kelly Donelson, Rhonda Garcia, Matthew Garrison, Michael Garza, Richard Goodlow, Judy Mills, Joe Osorio, Robert Slacke, Debbie Solomon and Tristian Cantu.

The arrests were the result of a joint investigation between the District Attorney's Drug Task Force, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, The Altus Police Department, The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Department of Corrections Probation and Parole and Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop M.

