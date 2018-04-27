Dozens of volunteers show up for United Way's annual Day of Caring

LAWTON, OK-(RNN Texoma) -Giving back and making a difference was the goal for over 250 workers from nearly 30 businesses and organizations across Lawton Friday morning. They volunteered their time for the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma's annual day of caring.

It's an event volunteers look forward to being apart every year! From painting walls, to organizing shelves, and helping with yard work outside, several people said they had fun helping out.

This morning workers from Goodyear were hard at work for the C Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless.

"I've been doing it for the last 10 years and I just really enjoy doing it and helping the community," Alvarez said.

Charles Alvarez is one of the volunteers and today he and his co-workers built shelves, and a ramp for their lawn mower storage unit.

"I feel privileged to help somebody that's needs help and it's all for a good cause and I'm blessed to do that," Alvarez said.

Edith McKinley is the director over the C Crater Crane Shelter for the Homeless and she said Goodyear saved the day because they rarely have time to get any work done.

"More than grateful I can't even express it. We've had these storage sheds that needed to be organized for a very, very long time," McKinley said.

The KSWO 7NEWS team spent time over at Teen Court on "C" Avenue showing the building some TLC by painting doors, frames, and the bathroom. They also shredded old documents and vacuumed the floors.

"They've have absolutely made it easy. We are so grateful to have them and also for United Way," said Lara Ruppert.

Restocking shelves at the food pantry and mopping the floors in the refrigeration units were just some of help the Lawton Food Bank received.

Volunteers from the Fort Sill Federal Credit Union and Great Plains Technology Center also had to re-organize several boxes of documents into years, and alphabetical order.

Collen Spencer is a volunteer and said this was her first time doing something different, but she was glad to make a difference.



"When we came in here there were stack random stacks everywhere and it was a bit overwhelming so to do our part to help with that because you have to have things like that to run your business," Spencer said.

"We couldn't afford to hire people to do what they do so this is an awesome day," Mosiman.

Kerri Mathews is the Program Director at Marie Detty New Directions.

She said it's the small things that counts that makes the Day of Caring so special. Today volunteers from Center Point Energy replaced parts of their fence and also put rocks down on the play ground.



"For people that want to give back to us and to help us in the cause and what we do. I know the kids love it, the got some cool stuff to play on and a great place to do thing so its pretty awesome," Mathews said.

Some of the other businesses that had volunteers included the City of Lawton, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, the Girl Scouts and Road Back. For more information on the Day of Caring visit their website.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.