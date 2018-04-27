Taking a stand against drugs at Moonlight Walk

Taking a stand against drugs tonight at Elmer Thomas Park. The 27th annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs is Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma's main fundraiser of the year. The money raised is used to pay rewards when an anonymous tip leads to a felony charge in a crime.

Board member Ashley Gates says this fundraising goes back into the community.

"It's important because it's giving back directly to you, and making your town safer," Gates said. "It's our way of making something that's very important, fun."

Ahead of the walk around the park, they had fun activities like pony rides and bounce houses for the kids. They also had stations set up with police cars and different divisions of the Lawton Police Department.

