Traffic stop insert added to driver's manual

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A new insert is being added to the Oklahoma Drivers Manual to let drivers know what to do and expect when stopped by law enforcement.

This insert was the result of of a number of conversations between the Oklahoma Black Caucus and the Department of Public Safety.

Tanner Wade, an instructor at Wade’s Driving School, said explaining what to do during a traffic stop was something they only briefly touched on in the past, but that will be changing.

"People don't really know what to expect when they're faced with being pulled over for the first time,” he said. “I know I was nervous when I was a kid, so I think it will be good."

Wade thinks it will be good for people to read it in the book straight from the Department of Public Safety rather than secondhand information from parents or peers.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob Dickinson said they want to make sure people know what to do.

"Roll your window down, keep your hands where the officer can see them, and just be honest," he said.

Dickinson said most of the encounters he's had were pretty good, but there have been some that weren't. He said he wants drivers to know they don't have to have their license and insurance ready when he gets to their window.

"If you're sitting there digging for stuff as I'm walking up there, I'll probably have a little bit more cautious approach," he said.

Both believe this insert is being added because of bad encounters whether it's in Oklahoma or other states.

"I feel like it could've been addressed a little bit sooner but I'm just glad that they're doing it now instead of waiting further down the line," Wade said.

"Know that us as law enforcement are not just out to get them," Dickinson added. "We're not trying to make anybody have a bad day we're just trying to teach people about safety."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.