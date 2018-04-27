Corum to hold fundraiser dinner

CORUM, OK (KSWO) - The Corum Fire Department is opening their doors to the community on Saturday for a special fundraiser dinner.

They hold two other fundraisers a year, but this is their biggest. The department will be serving up brisket, pork butt, and all the sides. The meal starts at noon and will run until they run out of food.

Everyone is invited, and this is a great opportunity for the community to come meet the local firefighters.

Corum Fire Chief Kevin Linde Smith said this year’s focus is on equipment repair.

“The fires have been bigger this year. The fire activity has been a lot more active. We’re getting a lot more work, a lot more jobs. There’s a lot of things going on, and it takes a lot to keep these fire departments going.”

The cost is any donation you want to give, and all funds will go toward the department.

