Touching Lives Compassionately holds sexual assault seminar

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Touching Lives Compassionately taught young boys and girls warning signs on sexual assault and how to protect themselves and others from becoming a victim.



The event had guest speakers that focused on sexual assault prevention and how to help those who have been sexually assaulted get though the pain.



Attendees also heard testimonies from survivors.



The event coordinator hopes each person left with a better understanding of sexual assault and the resources available to victims.

" I hope that they will be able to know that whatever happened to them, it was not their fault," said Lisa Willis, Event Coordinator. "That's my number one goal because sometimes we victim blame and also I want them to know that they can get through the pain. You may not get over it but you can get through it and you don't have to let it define who you are."



For more information about Touching Lives Compassionately, visit their Facebook page or if you would like to make a donation to the organization, they have an account set up at Arvest Bank.

