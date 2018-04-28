Many Lawtonians take advantage of trash off

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Many Lawton residents dropped off couches, bikes, grills and other trash at the McMahon Auditorium today for the 30th annual trash off.

The City of Lawton and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority hosted the free event. This is an opportunity for Lawtonians to responsibly dispose of many materials that cannot be placed in residential carts. One resident says this saved him a lot of time after doing some spring cleaning.

"It makes it nice and convenient because a lot of people are too busy during the week to get to the dump yard so it makes it a lot easier," said a resident."To just pack up your stuff and bring it all down here. Nice and easy. Just like that."



You can find more information about the event and the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority by checking out their Facebook page.

