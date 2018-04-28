Women's Haven holds Sexual Assault Awareness walk

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- On Saturday, Women's Haven held their Sexual Assault Awareness walk at Fuqua park in Duncan. There were fun activities for the kids like a bounce house and face painting, and the first 50 participants of the walk got a goodie bag. Visitors could also participate in a self-defense class to learn how to protect themselves.

Women's Haven Executive director said their goal was to have fun, but also remember the reason behind the event.

"To educate about sexual assault awareness and what the community can do,” said Cora Thomas. “And really put power behind your voice. That's our goal here at Women's Haven."

This year’s theme of Sexual Assault Awareness month is "Power in Your Voice." Thomas says Women's Haven next big event will be in October for Domestic Violence Awareness month.

