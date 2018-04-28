Main Street Duncan hosts 11th annual Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car Show

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Duncan residents celebrated the 11th annual Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car Show on Saturday. Over 100 people signed up to show off their rides in the car show. Awards were given for best paint, best engine, best interior and best in show with a $500 reward. There was also live music, food trucks, and games.

Main Street Duncan Executive Director said the car show is a Duncan tradition and one of their biggest fundraisers.

"Not every town in Oklahoma has this downtown anymore,” said Destiny Ahlfenger. “So, we're really blessed that we have this and that we can continue to offer events like this for our community."

Money raised from the car show will go towards grants for small business owners and help continue to preserve the historic downtown area.

