Lawton 17-year-old shooting victim identified

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton Police confirmed the identity of the teenager shot and killed last weekend. 17-year-old La'Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins was shot and killed last Saturday night, April 21. He died from his injuries in an Oklahoma city hospital. The second victim, a man, is still alive, but has not been identified. Police are still investigating the shooting, and working to identify suspects.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO to submit an anonymous tip.

