Church takes annual bicycle trip through Lawton

Church takes annual bicycle trip through Lawton

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Centenary United Methodist Church took advantage of the warm weather on Sunday, with its 5th annual family bike ride! The ride started at the church grounds on Southeast D Avenue. Bike riders traveled through town to Elmer Thomas Park. They stopped there for a quick picnic then got back on their bikes to head back to the church.

Event coordinator Chuck Abshere said the day was all about having fun in the sun.

"We just want to promote family fun and bike riding and fellowship and just kind of get out the house and have some fun,” he said. “A lot of these kids don't get to bike ride like we used to when we were kids and we just like to promote it with the families."

Abshere said they plan to continue the bike ride tradition next year.

The church also hosts the group Bike & Build on their service-oriented cycling trips to raise money and awareness for the affordable housing cause.

