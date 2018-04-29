VFW Post 5263 hosts Loyalty Day ceremony - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

VFW Post 5263 hosts Loyalty Day ceremony

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263 and Auxiliary hosted a ceremony on Sunday ahead of Loyalty Day May 1st.  Loyalty day is dedicated to pledging loyalty to the country and recognizing the heritage of American freedom. Sunday’s event started with a proclamation by Lawton City Council Member Dwight Tanner and was followed by a patriotic ceremony. VFW Post 5263 Commander said the important part of the day was awarding local first responders and students.

"It's an opportunity for them to express their opinions about patriotism and keep generating interest in America,” said Dale F. Scott. “After all, they are the ones that are going to take care of us once we get to be old. So, it's important."

Caitlin Rodgers was one of those students. She won the "Voice of Democracy Speech" award at the ceremony. She said her hope is that her presentation inspired visitors to express their love for the United States.

“What I talked about was American history and just how the veterans have impacted our generation of today,” said Rodgers. “And just how all that affects the motivation to enlist and just how it inspires us to be more patriotic and just keep that going."

At the ceremony, other middle school students presented essays and art students showcased their painting.  Winners from the ceremony can enter a state competition next.

