Lawton Fire Fighters start Fill the Boot campaign - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Fire Fighters start Fill the Boot campaign

Lawton fire fighters' Fill the Boot campaign 2017. (Source KSWO) Lawton fire fighters' Fill the Boot campaign 2017. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Starting on Monday, April 30th, Lawton fire fighters will be out in front of the Walmart on Sheridan and Quanah Parker Trailway to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). This is a yearly campaign called 'Fill the Boot.' Members of the Lawton fire Department Local 1882 collect money to put in their boot, and that money goes toward the association.

The campaign starts at 10 a.m. on April 30th and ends on May 2nd. Shoppers will be greeted by the fire fighters and asked to make a donation to support MDA. The money goes towards research for treatment and a cure as well as caring for adults and kids with the disease.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Divided Supreme Court sides with businesses over workers

    Monday, May 21 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-05-21 14:21:59 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:54:02 GMT
    The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)The justices ruled 5-4 Monday, with the court's conservative members in the majority, that businesses can force employees to individually use arbitration to resolve disputes. (Source: Supremecourt.gov)

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

    A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

  • US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    US demands wholesale changes in Iran policies post-nuke deal

    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 12:52:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:52:32 GMT
    fasfdafasfda

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal...

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is laying out the Trump administration's strategy for constraining Iran's nuclear program and opposing its other behavior in the region following President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

    Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-05-22 00:44:37 GMT
    (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

    •   
Powered by Frankly