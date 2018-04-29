Lawton Fire Fighters start Fill the Boot campaign

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Starting on Monday, April 30th, Lawton fire fighters will be out in front of the Walmart on Sheridan and Quanah Parker Trailway to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). This is a yearly campaign called 'Fill the Boot.' Members of the Lawton fire Department Local 1882 collect money to put in their boot, and that money goes toward the association.

The campaign starts at 10 a.m. on April 30th and ends on May 2nd. Shoppers will be greeted by the fire fighters and asked to make a donation to support MDA. The money goes towards research for treatment and a cure as well as caring for adults and kids with the disease.

