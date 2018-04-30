Oklahoma man arrested after woman shot in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say a man has been taken into custody after a woman was injured by gunfire.

Tulsa television station KJRH reports the shooting occurred early Sunday in Sand Springs, located about seven miles (11 kilometers) west of Tulsa.

Police say officers responded to reports of a disturbance in a neighborhood before 2 a.m. Police say the man got into an argument with his wife and child.

The woman and child tried to get away from him, but the suspect followed the women and fired a gunshot through a door, striking a different woman in the arm. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The man's name and other details about the shooting weren't immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

Information from: KJRH-TV, http://www.kjrh.com

