Garvin County inmate escapes after overpowering deputy

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in southern Oklahoma are searching for an inmate who overpowered a deputy and escaped from the Garvin County Courthouse.

The Garvin County Sheriff's Office said Monday that 32-year-old Jason Glen Willis escaped Sunday night. Willis wasn't armed when he fled but authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was awaiting trial on a gun charge when, the sheriff's office says, he assaulted a deputy and ran out of the building through the emergency exit. Willis was being escorted by the deputy in the courthouse about 9:30 p.m. when he escaped. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

Officials say Willis was a jail worker and was being escorted through the courthouse because he was preparing for meal service.

Authorities say Willis is from the Davis area in southern Oklahoma.

