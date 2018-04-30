Works of two Oklahoma artists to be on display at Leslie Powell Gallery

Two Oklahoma artists will be featured at the Leslie Powell Foundation Art Gallery starting later this month.

Starting May 12, one of the works by Stillwater artist Michelle E. McCrory entitled "Natural Impressions" which will be on display merges watercolors and printmaking. Also on display will be "Hardline" from Harthshorn, Oklahoma art teacher Jason Wilson, which features acrylic geometric paintings.

The two new exhibits begin with an opening reception on Saturday May 12 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and will be in the gallery through June 29.

The gallery is located at 620 SW D Ave in downtown Lawton.

